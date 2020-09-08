HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference that will be held virtually this year on September 8-10.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Thursday morning, September 10 at 9:45 am eastern time and will also host virtual one-on-one meetings that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the Investor Relations section of the site, on the “News and Events” page. An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Barclays Conference will be posted in the Investor Relations section of W&T’s website on Thursday morning, September 10, prior to the presentation.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 51 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 772,000 gross acres, including approximately 557,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 215,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326