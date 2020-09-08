Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on  September 22, 2020 at 10.00 is supplemented with draft decisions.

Additional information:
       
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment