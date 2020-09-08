Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00 is supplemented with draft decisions.

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment