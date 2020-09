Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC „Olainfarm” to be held on September 22, 2020 at 10:00 are supplemented with Remuneration Policy.





Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment