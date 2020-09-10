GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP). In 2019, XPO became the first global logistics company to join the ILP, which pairs MIT’s world-class research with leading corporations to advance innovation.



The terms of the renewal are tailored to XPO’s role as a technology leader in the supply chain industry. The ILP is structured to foster collaboration between XPO and MIT, providing these and other benefits:

XPO continues to monitor emerging technologies that may be applied to solve transportation and logistics challenges. The company also has access to MIT’s private knowledge base maintained by its faculty and researchers.



The ILP’s Startup Exchange connects XPO with innovations under development that may have significant supply chain benefits. The Startup Exchange has over 1,800 active MIT technology companies developing advances in nanotechnology, process efficiency, communications and other areas.



MIT will continue to help XPO engage with MIT students for internships and job recruitment, identifying candidates who are a strong match with XPO’s prioritization of customer service, productivity and intelligent technology.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our first 12 months with the Industrial Liaison Program exceeded our expectations for the give and take of insights into transformative technologies. We’re excited to explore a new wave of advances for our customers through our continued work with the pioneering thinkers of the MIT ILP.”

