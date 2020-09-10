NEVE ILAN, Israel and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and other members of the leadership team will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Presentation details:

Event: Jefferies Asia Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 HK (Tuesday, September 15, 2020 EDT)

Time: 4:00pm HK (4:00am EDT)

Event: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 9:20am EDT

Audio from both events will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.nanox.vision . The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision .

