QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish a progress report on its current exploration campaign.
PROGRESS OF THE CURRENT CAMPAIGN
Robex announced the execution in 2020 of an important exploration campaign on the NAMPALA site. This campaign’s operations targeting 8 zones, including 3 for definition, 3 for exploration and 2 for condemnation, have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant rainy season.
For this campaign, 3 drills were planned full time, but 7 drills will now be put into operation on site to make up for the delay. Consequently, our objective of completing the campaign by the end of the year or early in 2021 should be maintained.
A total of 41,280 metres of drilling has already been completed as of September 5, 2020.
RECONCILIATION WORK
Robex started reconciliation work on all pit operations since the start of production in January 2017. The purpose of this work is to refine mineralization knowledge in addition to the information collected from previous drilling campaigns and the 43-101 that followed.
This work, carried out on the 6,000,000 tonnes of processed mineralized material, has allowed us to:
EXPLORATION CAMPAIGN - INTERIM RESULTS
The ZE1 zone located east of the main pit is completed. Here are several intersections from the current campaign:
|Name of hole
|From
|To
|Grade
(g/t Au)
|Length
(in m)
|True Width
(in m)
|Type
|Zone
|Date
|Drilled
|Az
|Dip
|TW%
|NAM2020AC-582
|35
|55
|2.73
|20
|17.2
|RC
|E1
|20200805
|101
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020RC-317
|17
|47
|1.65
|30
|26.0
|RC
|E1
|20200308
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-440
|16
|33
|2.58
|17
|14.7
|RC
|E1
|20200603
|80
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-304
|1
|24
|1.69
|23
|19.9
|RC
|E1
|20200217
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-583
|55
|70
|2.04
|15
|13.0
|RC
|E1
|20200805
|114
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-353
|15
|36
|1.42
|21
|17.9
|RC
|E1
|20200326
|97
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-436
|60
|84
|1.22
|24
|20.8
|RC
|E1
|20200602
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-372
|24
|48
|1.09
|24
|20.7
|RC
|E1
|20200409
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-516
|63
|78
|1.71
|15
|13.0
|RC
|E1
|20200702
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-356
|0
|23
|1.04
|23
|19.9
|RC
|E1
|20200328
|85
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-434
|8
|29
|1.12
|21
|18.2
|RC
|E1
|20200601
|81
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-452
|47
|66
|1.23
|19
|16.5
|RC
|E1
|20200609
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-380
|49
|62
|1.75
|13
|11.3
|RC
|E1
|20200415
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-577
|72
|86
|1.60
|14
|12.1
|RC
|E1
|20200808
|98
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-324
|74
|84
|2.34
|10
|8.2
|RC
|E1
|20200316
|108
|110
|-50
|82
|%
|NAM2020AC-439
|33
|54
|0.99
|21
|18.2
|RC
|E1
|20200603
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-458
|39
|47
|2.53
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200611
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-315
|47
|67
|0.92
|20
|17.0
|RC
|E1
|20200305
|84
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-477
|9
|30
|0.85
|21
|18.2
|RC
|E1
|20200620
|80
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-411
|65
|79
|1.28
|14
|11.8
|RC
|E1
|20200505
|86
|110
|-50
|84
|%
|NAM2020AC-436
|28
|43
|1.15
|15
|13.0
|RC
|E1
|20200602
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-474
|59
|80
|0.81
|21
|18.2
|RC
|E1
|20200618
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-422
|44
|56
|1.42
|12
|10.2
|RC
|E1
|20200511
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-414
|20
|40
|0.84
|20
|17.2
|RC
|E1
|20200506
|73
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-1247
|3
|14
|1.52
|11
|9.5
|RC
|E1
|20200324
|95
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-458
|77
|86
|1.84
|9
|7.8
|RC
|E1
|20200611
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-473
|43
|57
|1.18
|14
|12.1
|RC
|E1
|20200618
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-352
|26
|33
|2.31
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200326
|101
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-305
|2
|9
|2.25
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200218
|108
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-503
|59
|72
|1.20
|13
|11.3
|RC
|E1
|20200702
|79
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-316
|54
|76
|0.69
|22
|19.0
|RC
|E1
|20200308
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-1246
|6
|13
|2.16
|7
|6.0
|RC
|E1
|20200324
|107
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-356
|33
|40
|2.10
|7
|6.0
|RC
|E1
|20200328
|85
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-432
|33
|51
|0.81
|18
|15.6
|RC
|E1
|20200530
|74
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-459
|32
|48
|0.87
|16
|13.9
|RC
|E1
|20200612
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-372
|58
|72
|0.99
|14
|12.1
|RC
|E1
|20200409
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020RC-341
|50
|58
|1.70
|8
|6.8
|RC
|E1
|20200328
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-432
|52
|65
|1.02
|13
|11.3
|RC
|E1
|20200530
|74
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-399
|36
|50
|0.91
|14
|12.0
|RC
|E1
|20200428
|77
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020RC-322
|46
|56
|1.31
|10
|8.4
|RC
|E1
|20200314
|90
|110
|-50
|84
|%
|NAM2020AC-375
|40
|53
|0.98
|13
|11.1
|RC
|E1
|20200413
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-500
|78
|90
|1.04
|12
|10.4
|RC
|E1
|20200630
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-441
|9
|19
|1.24
|10
|8.7
|RC
|E1
|20200604
|79
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-505
|12
|18
|2.06
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200630
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-438
|74
|84
|1.19
|10
|8.7
|RC
|E1
|20200602
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-436
|45
|56
|1.06
|11
|9.5
|RC
|E1
|20200602
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-318
|28
|35
|1.64
|7
|6.0
|RC
|E1
|20200309
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-497
|70
|74
|2.70
|4
|3.5
|RC
|E1
|20200629
|85
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-497
|17
|29
|0.90
|12
|10.4
|RC
|E1
|20200629
|85
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-463
|25
|31
|1.79
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200613
|68
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-486
|7
|22
|0.71
|15
|13.0
|RC
|E1
|20200624
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-414
|41
|50
|1.18
|9
|7.7
|RC
|E1
|20200506
|73
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-453
|43
|54
|0.96
|11
|9.5
|RC
|E1
|20200610
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|Name of hole
|From
|To
|Grade
(g/t Au)
|Length
(in m)
|True Width
(in m)
|Type
|Zone
|Date
|Drilled
|Az
|Dip
|TW%
|NAM2020AC-533
|25
|31
|1.73
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200708
|108
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-549
|71
|79
|1.30
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200715
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-311
|50
|62
|0.87
|12
|10.2
|RC
|E1
|20200229
|69
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-497
|30
|37
|1.46
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200629
|85
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-357
|62
|68
|1.69
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200328
|76
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-306
|12
|23
|0.92
|11
|9.5
|RC
|E1
|20200219
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-472
|38
|44
|1.68
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200618
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-517
|15
|23
|1.25
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200703
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-419
|66
|72
|1.71
|6
|5.1
|RC
|E1
|20200508
|78
|110
|-50
|84
|%
|NAM2020AC-382
|41
|54
|0.78
|13
|11.0
|RC
|E1
|20200416
|69
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020RC-319
|44
|51
|1.43
|7
|6.0
|RC
|E1
|20200311
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-442
|17
|23
|1.65
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200604
|70
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-394
|66
|77
|0.94
|11
|9.1
|RC
|E1
|20200424
|90
|110
|-50
|83
|%
|NAM2020AC-538
|79
|86
|1.41
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200713
|96
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-535
|23
|31
|1.22
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200709
|96
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-508
|3
|13
|0.96
|10
|8.7
|RC
|E1
|20200701
|50
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-451
|37
|47
|0.93
|10
|8.7
|RC
|E1
|20200608
|64
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-444
|57
|64
|1.32
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200605
|64
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-340
|75
|84
|1.02
|9
|7.7
|RC
|E1
|20200327
|84
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-429
|19
|23
|2.14
|4
|3.4
|RC
|E1
|20200514
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-1250
|1
|13
|0.70
|12
|10.4
|RC
|E1
|20200325
|107
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-439
|66
|77
|0.75
|11
|9.5
|RC
|E1
|20200603
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-388
|52
|60
|1.04
|8
|6.8
|RC
|E1
|20200421
|71
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-516
|13
|22
|0.91
|9
|7.8
|RC
|E1
|20200702
|84
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-301
|15
|24
|0.92
|9
|7.6
|RC
|E1
|20200214
|80
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020RC-312
|29
|34
|1.66
|5
|4.2
|RC
|E1
|20200302
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020RC-351
|25
|30
|1.63
|5
|4.2
|RC
|E1
|20200323
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-433
|58
|67
|0.88
|9
|7.8
|RC
|E1
|20200530
|80
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-392
|50
|59
|0.89
|9
|7.6
|RC
|E1
|20200422
|84
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-460
|84
|90
|1.28
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200612
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-509
|63
|75
|0.64
|12
|10.4
|RC
|E1
|20200702
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-372
|82
|90
|0.95
|8
|7.0
|RC
|E1
|20200409
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-348
|24
|30
|1.27
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200401
|77
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020RC-306
|33
|41
|0.95
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200219
|90
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-360
|52
|60
|0.96
|8
|6.8
|RC
|E1
|20200403
|77
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-575
|45
|51
|1.26
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200807
|110
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-574
|66
|70
|1.89
|4
|3.4
|RC
|E1
|20200807
|101
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-391
|57
|61
|1.87
|4
|3.4
|RC
|E1
|20200422
|81
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-380
|25
|32
|1.05
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200415
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-358
|41
|48
|1.06
|7
|6.0
|RC
|E1
|20200402
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020RC-303
|53
|61
|0.93
|8
|6.8
|RC
|E1
|20200217
|78
|110
|-50
|84
|%
|NAM2020AC-367
|29
|35
|1.23
|6
|5.1
|RC
|E1
|20200407
|78
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-472
|52
|59
|1.04
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200618
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-411
|52
|63
|0.67
|11
|9.3
|RC
|E1
|20200505
|86
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020RC-319
|72
|80
|0.90
|8
|6.8
|RC
|E1
|20200311
|90
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-440
|36
|41
|1.39
|5
|4.3
|RC
|E1
|20200603
|80
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-452
|22
|29
|0.99
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200609
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-347
|51
|59
|0.87
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200401
|79
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020AC-460
|25
|32
|0.98
|7
|6.1
|RC
|E1
|20200612
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020RC-308
|35
|39
|1.72
|4
|3.4
|RC
|E1
|20200225
|78
|110
|-50
|85
|%
|NAM2020AC-399
|24
|33
|0.76
|9
|7.7
|RC
|E1
|20200428
|77
|110
|-50
|86
|%
|NAM2020RC-341
|61
|68
|0.99
|7
|5.9
|RC
|E1
|20200328
|90
|110
|-50
|84
|%
|NAM2020AC-556
|18
|26
|0.84
|8
|6.9
|RC
|E1
|20200721
|126
|110
|-50
|87
|%
|NAM2020AC-405
|72
|78
|1.12
|6
|5.2
|RC
|E1
|20200501
|90
|110
|-50
|87
|%
The Resource update is performed taking into account:
This allows us to establish an increase of +103% in indicated resources for the Nampala property bringing the total to 869,000 oz compared to the last Mineral Resources estimate (MRE2019). The Company will file an independent technical report to support the updated mineral resource within 45 days of this press release.
Nampala Mineral Resources (MRE2020) are reported in thousands of ounces.
|Category
|Cut-Off
|Weathering
type
|Density
|Tonnage
|Grade
|Metal
content
|Au (g/t)
|(t/m3)
|(000 t)
|Au (g/t)
|Au (000 oz)
|Indicated
|0.25
|Oxide
|1.80
|21,422
|0.63
|435
|0.33
|Transition
|2.36
|6,158
|0.82
|163
|0.31
|Fresh Rock
|2.79
|10,307
|0.82
|271
|Subtotal
|37,887
|0.71
|869
|Inferred
|0.25
|Oxide
|1.77
|542
|0.55
|10
|0.33
|Transition
|2.47
|213
|0.71
|5
|0.31
|Fresh Rock
|2.79
|2,235
|0.72
|52
|Subtotal
|2,989
|0.69
|66
|Total
|2.10
|40,876
|0.71
|936
Notes regarding the table:
|Description
|UOM
|MRE2020
|Oxide
|Transition
|Fresh Rock
|Gold price
|USD/oz
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|Mining costs
|USD/t mined
|2.08
|2.51
|2.65
|General and administrive costs
|USD/t milled
|2.48
|2.48
|2.48
|CIL (processing, refining and selling)
|USD/t milled
|9.31
|10.24
|Heap leach (processing, refining and selling)
|USD/t milled
|9.19
|Mill recovery
|%
|88.9
|71.9
|Heap leach recovery
|%
|70.0
Denis Boivin, P.Geo., on-site consulting geologist, is the qualified and independent person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the geological information contained in this press release.
The Indicated Mineral Resources is coloured Gold (On-site) and the excavated Mineral Resources is coloured Red, plan view.
Image of the pit area and the ZE1 zone (on the right side of the image).
Image of the Indicated Mineral Resources coloured Gold (On-site) and Red (Excavated), oblique view.
SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Considering the Company’s financial results, the Board of Directors has announced a special dividend of 4 cents to be paid on September 25, 2020, for each issued and outstanding common share listed at market close on September 16, 2020.
A word from the President, Mr. Georges Cohen:
- These initial exploration results are significant, very satisfactory and encouraging for the future of this exploration program.
This allows us to anticipate a considerable extension of the mine’s life, the results of which we will confirm when we publish an estimate of mineral reserves at year-end.
Having a second confirmed pit is the first solid result of this exploration campaign.
- The current cash position and prospects allow us to distribute a second special dividend of 4 cents, bringing the dividend distribution to 6 cents per share as of January 2020.
For information:
Robex Resources Inc.
Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO
Head office: (581) 741-7421
info@robexgold.com
This news release contains statements that may be considered "forecast information" or "forecast statements" in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws.
Robex Resources Inc.
Quebec, Quebec, CANADA
