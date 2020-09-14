DENVER, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.



“Pax8 is committed to enabling the cloud buying journey for the IT channel,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “Especially with businesses operating in the new normal of the remote workforce, cloud solutions are playing a critical role in enabling their ability to stay efficient and secure. We custom built our program to enable partners to thrive in the modern channel. We thank CRN for highlighting our program in Cloud Partner Program Guide.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with ground-breaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

“With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg . Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

To learn more about Pax8, please contact a cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and, manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.