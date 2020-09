Reference is made to the convertible bonds issued by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 15 September 2016, with ISIN NO 001077102.5 ("Convertible Bonds").

Notice for part conversion has been received on the basis of which Convertible Bonds of nominal value NOK 15,000,000 have today been converted into 600,000 new ordinary shares in the Company, based on the conversion price of NOK 25 per share.

Following the conversion, the remaining outstanding principal of the Convertible Bonds is reduced to NOK 35,706,341. The number of outstanding shares in the Company has increased to 82,464,212 shares, each of nominal value EUR 0.1.



Stavanger, 14 September 2020

Prosafe SE

