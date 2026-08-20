Prosafe SE: Operational update – July 2026

Oslo, 20 August 2026 - Fleet utilisation for July 2026 was 80%.

All operating vessels delivered near 100% commercial uptime in July, with Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Boreas operating at full capacity.

Safe Caledonia remained in lay-up at Scapa Flow, UK, ahead of a firm 6-month contract, plus 3 months of options, with Ithaca Energy for accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK North Sea, starting in the second quarter of 2027.

“The fleet continues to deliver strong performance, achieving 100% commercial uptime on all operating vessels during July. Our strong operating performance reflects the quality of our operations and the commitment of our people.” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



