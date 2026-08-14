Prosafe SE: Invitation to webcast on Q2 and first half 2026 results on 28 August 2026

14 August 2026 – Prosafe SE will release its second quarter and first half 2026 results on 28 August 2026. The presentation and the report will be available on both www.newsweb.no and Prosafe’s website, www.prosafe.com.

Reese McNeel, CEO, and Halvdan Kielland, CFO, will on 28 August 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST host a webcast and Q&A, which can be followed at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after the presentation.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act