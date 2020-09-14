NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the continuing demand for upscale family day boats among boating enthusiasts, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its all-new R8, a premium-sized member of its acclaimed ‘Ultimate Runabout’ R-Series of sterndrive boats. Incorporating sleek lines, agile handling, superb performance and deluxe appointments, at 27’ 10”, the new R8 is both longer and roomier than other boats in its class.



The new R8 carries over the DNA of performance, style and luxury of Cobalt’s iconic R series. Perhaps the ideal family boat, the new R8 benefits from a thoughtful redesign, with a deeper cockpit, more freeboard and a more spacious interior with larger bow and cockpit areas. Affording more room for people and their gear, the R8 is one of the most comfortable boats Cobalt has yet designed, with plenty of elbow room for larger groups. Offering such standard amenities as a wealth of storage space, more drink holders, a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays and a longer and wider head area, options also include a cockpit galley, an Ice Mule soft-sided portable cooler, a color-matched dinette table and even RGB accent lights. Also available are such creature comforts as Premium and Platinum audio upgrades with up to 14 speakers with neoprene covers; ‘Fresco Chil’ upholstery that reduces temperatures by up to 20° on dark surfaces; a convenient dash-mounted mobile phone cradle with wireless charging; a helpful high-dock entry step; and an updated E2 folding tower with rotating sunshade.

The new R8 even features an update on one of Cobalt’s classic innovations, the popular flip-up swim step, via our new patent-pending E-Step, which folds and unfolds into the water manually or electrically at the touch of a button. Just as important, these enhancements have been incorporated into the new R8 without compromising any of our famous Cobalt performance, handling or ride quality.

“As our owners have come to expect, the new R8 continues to advance the many possibilities of luxury day boating, with improvements in design, convenience and overall recreational value,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s President. “A significant addition to our R Series, the stylish R8 does everything well while incorporating virtually every useful amenity a boatowner might want,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R8 is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt :

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

Contact: Kelle Pierce

1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757

800-835-0256

www.cobaltboats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dafe9355-5139-44a4-8f8a-a9e972405a29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a22e0b53-482a-4db4-aeea-a94acf635e5c