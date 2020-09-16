Global Energy Race presented by Bimbo has transformed to a free virtual race in 2020 where every participant will be able to complete a version by choosing the one, three, five or ten KMs race between October 5 - 11. Grupo Bimbo will donate 20 slices of bread per registered participant regardless of kilometers ran.



MEXICO CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most important sporting event for a cause hosted by Grupo Bimbo, The Global Energy Race, opened its invitation for its 2020 edition, with the goal of bringing together half a million participants from all over the world to run for the same cause and help those in need.

This race invites participants today, in these challenging times, to run for a cause. This year, the goal is to break the number of registered participants from previous years, reaching half a million runners globally. This will translate into the donation of 10 million slices of bread for food banks in our local communities where Grupo Bimbo operates.

With the commitment to promote physical activity every year and encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, the 2020 Global Energy Race adapts to the reality derived from the COVID-19 health crisis by transforming itself to become a virtual and totally free race.

In order to participate, runners must register on www.globalenergyrace.com . Upon registration, they will receive a virtual T-shirt and their runner number with which they can use to interact on social media. Participants will be able to choose the distance they prefer to run between 1, 3, 5 and 10 kilometers, individually or as a family, and will to complete it any day between October 5 to 11.

This year, there are also virtual challenges that you can view in the official channels of the Global Energy Race, so participants can go through a process of prior training. Therefore, each of the challenges focuses on the physical and mental preparation of the runners.

It is important to emphasize that the Global Energy Race presented by Bimbo is a race for a cause and for each person registered, the Company will donate 20 slices of bread to food banks. This year 1.6 million slices of bread have already been donated to food banks and the Company is looking to grow that number with your help.

Alberto Levy, Grupo Bimbo Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Due to the unprecedented situation we are experiencing, we have adapted the 2020 Global Energy Race to be virtual and totally free. We want people from all over the world to join us and, together, we will add our little dash of flour to help those who need it most.”

“In Grupo Bimbo we invite you to run for a good cause, to help those who need it most in our local communities; you run, we donate,” stated Alberto.

When the race is completed, each participant will receive, via e-mail, the virtual kit with an electronic medal and certificate.

Let’s come together and donate by running!

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leading company in the global baking industry. It has over 134,000 associates, and in 2019 recorded 15 billion dollars in sales. It has 197 production plants and approximately 1,700 Sales Centers located strategically in 33 countries around the world, on four continents. Grupo Bimbo produces more than 13 thousand products under over 100 umbrella brands of known prestige in categories such as sliced bread, rolls, and toasted bread. Moreover, it has an extensive distribution network in those countries where it operates and one of the largest on the American continent. For the fourth consecutive year, in 2020 Grupo Bimbo was recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies 2020, by the Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo trades in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO. For further information on Grupo Bimbo visit www.grupobimbo.com. Find us in Facebook www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

