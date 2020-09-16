NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES

Aino Health AB (publ) ("Aino Health" or the "Company") hereby publishes a memorandum (in Swedish) in connection to the Company's rights issue with a subscription period that begins on 18 September, 2020. The memorandum is available on the Company's website (investors.ainohealth.com) and Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website (www.aqurat.se). A subscription form for subscription without preferential rights will be published on the above mentioned websites in connection to the start of the subscription period. The Company also invites to a digital investor meeting in connection to the rights issue.

The terms in brief

Rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 15.9 million before issue costs of approximately SEK 0.7 million.

The rights issue is fully secured through underwriting commitments from the existing shareholders Filip Engelbert and Jonas Nordlander. No compensation is paid for the underwriting commitments.

For each (1) existing share on the record date of 16 September, 2020, the shareholder will receive (2) subscription rights in the rights issue. Holdings of three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share.

The subscription price is SEK 1.50 per every new share issued.

The subscription period for the rights issue begins on 18 September and ends on 2 October, 2020.

The net proceeds from the rights issue will be used to finance the current growth plan.

Digital investor meetings

In connection to the rights issue, Aino Health will hold the following digital investor meeting (note that the meeting will be held in English):

Video conference with the Company's CEO on 29 September 2020 at 17:30 CEST.

Registration for the investor meeting above is sent to petra.lindgren@ainohealth.com

Advisers

Augment Partners AB is acting project leader and Advokatfirman Lindahl Kommanditbolag is acting legal advisor in connection to the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health AB (publ) Tel: +358 40 042 4221

E-mail: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se is the Certified Adviser to the company.

