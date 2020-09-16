GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider in telecom test and measurement solutions, has announced a live webinar to showcase their Automated Voice Testing over All Networks.



Webinar Details



“ Automated Voice Testing over All Networks ”



Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020



Time: 12:00 PM EDT



Presenters: Vikram Kulkarni, Robert Bichefsky, and Raghavendra Rao

Communications is dramatically changing right now, as “mobility” and “IP” technologies such as LTE, Advanced LTE, 5G, and Broadband Internet, lead this transformation. As these technologies are rolled out, basic voice/video/data quality will ultimately determine the fate of carriers and end equipment manufacturers. GL’s Voice, Video, and Data Quality Test Solution provides this flexibility of connecting to and between any network, any service, and any interface while performing fully automated testing.

The VQuad™ solution can plot all test results directly on Google Maps when using the optional GPS receiver. For testing in areas where GPS is inaccessible (indoors or underground) the VQuad ITS (Indoor Tracking System) is available. This feature uses a map of the indoor area (a simple JPG of the floor plan) and supports plotting results directly on this map when GPS signals are unavailable.

GL's Voice Quality Testing (VQT™) software supports the next-generation voice quality testing standard for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks using POLQA ver 2.4 with an optional upgrade to POLQA ver 3 (ITU-T P.863). GL’s VQT™ solution analyzes the degraded (received) files and compares them with the reference (sent) files using ITU standard algorithms over all codecs including NB, WB, and SWB.

