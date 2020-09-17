Stockholm, September 17, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc (“Knowledge AI”) has received a term sheet from a group of reputable family offices and individual investors from South Korea to invest in Knowledge AI. The proposed investment is USD 4 million at a pre-money valuation of USD 35 million, and the closing is to occur within a few weeks subject to final due diligence. Following completion of the investment, the new investors are expected to own approximately 13% of the outstanding shares in Knowledge AI and Anoto approximately 68%. Proceeds will be used for working capital as well as building an inventory of digital pens.



“I am pleased to receive a term sheet from strong investors who could help us expand sales, especially in Asia. COVID-19 has slowed investments in early-stage venture investments in general; however, the fact we were able to secure these investors is a testament to our traction and the potential of our new product on interactive remote learning,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.

