BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is seeking nominations to spotlight individuals and companies in the Massachusetts tech ecosystem that have made a significant impact in 2020.



The Tech Top 50 will recognize a total of 50 leaders across five categories, which include: Business Accomplishment, Community Impact, Company Culture, COVID-19 Response, and Innovation. Nominations will go through a review process led by industry professionals, with the top entries being announced in November 2020.

The Tech Top 50 recipients will be spotlighted through profiles on a number of mediums and channels including the MassTLC website, recorded videos, podcasts, and social platforms.

"We feel it is so important to recognize the dedication and hard work of our tech leaders more than ever this year. They have worked tirelessly to support their teams, customers, and community and we want to share their stories,” stated MassTLC CEO, Tom Hopcroft. "I am humbled to be part of such a dynamic and caring ecosystem, and I am excited to shine a spotlight on the innovation and dedication of these companies and individuals.”

More details, including the categories and nomination forms can be found at https://www.masstlc.org/ techtop50 / .

The Tech Top 50 is being sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland, PNC Bank , and PwC .

