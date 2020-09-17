TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report.



Now in its tenth year, the report highlights Celestica’s sustainability strategy and its key activities and milestones for each of its four areas of focus: people, planet, products and services, and communities.

“As a global company, Celestica is uniquely positioned to make a positive and broad-reaching impact, and we remain committed to doing the right thing for the environment and in the communities in which we live and work,” said Rob Ellis, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability. "This report showcases the progress the Celestica team has made against our goals and serves as a call-to-action to push further and continue to do better as a leader in the area of sustainability.”

The report’s release comes as the company received approval of its emissions reductions goals from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With this, Celestica becomes the first among its traditional competitors in the electronics manufacturing industry to have created SBTi approved targets in line with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Celestica’s goal is to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30% of 2018 levels by 2025. Celestica also aims to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy-related activities, purchased goods and services, and upstream and downstream transportation and distribution 10% of 2018 levels by 2025.

“The world is at a crucial stage when it comes to sustainability issues such as combatting climate change,” said Ellis. “We’re taking action within our company and in cooperation with our business partners to mitigate environmental impacts and contribute to a better future.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund. Science-based targets are emissions reduction targets in line with what the latest climate science says is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Celestica’s 2019 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative® (GRI®) Standards: Core Option and includes reporting on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Celestica’s 2019 Sustainability Report may be found here.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements related to our current sustainability commitments, strategies and initiatives, including, but not limited to, our goals, targets and future plans related to the reduction of GHG emissions, the amounts and timing of intended GHG emission reductions, intended actions to achieve such reductions, and the anticipated impact of such actions and science-based targets. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are provided to assist readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to our sustainability and climate-change initiatives and objectives. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond our control) that could cause actual outcomes and results (including achievement of the goals and aims described herein) to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including, among others, risks relating to: our ability to achieve the GHG emission reductions and implement planned actions to achieve such reductions described in this press release as intended; the effectiveness of such planned actions; the effectiveness and impact of science-based targets; changes in requirements deemed necessary by climate science to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement; the cost of implementing intended actions; the impact of changing legislation, regulatory initiatives and social responsibility and sustainability initiatives generally; as well as risks related to our operational and financial performance (which may impact our ability to achieve such targets, goals, objectives and/or commitments). For risks and uncertainties related to our operational and financial performance, as well as further information concerning forward-looking statements, please refer to our various public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , including our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. The material assumptions pertaining to the forward-looking statements contained herein include those related to our ability to successfully: focus on energy efficiency projects at all global facilities; invest in renewable energy; enhance cross-functional collaboration on sustainable solutions; and engage our full value chain on environmental sustainability practices, as well as assumptions related to the effectiveness and impact of such planned actions and science-based targets, and requirements deemed necessary by climate science to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. While management believes these assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially (and adversely) from those that would have been achieved has such assumptions been accurate. Forward-looking statements speak as of the date on which they are made, and except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications (416) 448-2200 media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2211 clsir@celestica.com