Celestica Introduces the SD6300 Platform Aiming to Deliver Maximum Storage Density for Enterprise and AI Applications

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today introduced its latest storage platform, the SD6300 ultra-dense storage expansion (JBOD) system to help address the data growth challenges of AI environments, traditional enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

The SD6300 is a 4U JBOD with SAS-4 uplink, 108 dual-port LFF SAS drive bays, and high-availability architecture for greater system-level redundancy. With its compact footprint of only 1125 mm (including cable management assembly), the SD6300 maximizes utilization of existing data center floor space as it can be accommodated within standard 1200 mm racks. As stated by leading storage analyst firm TRENDFOCUS, the SD6300 is the industry’s highest density and most compact ultra-dense JBOD, enabling savings both in CapEx and OpEx spend.

The SD6300 offers several advantages to enterprises, hyperscalers, and organizations with AI infrastructure deployments:

Maximize storage density per rack and improve data center floor space utilization

Boost overall storage performance with up to four SAS-4 SSDs

Greater data availability with high availability/redundant architecture



With its combination of capacity and performance, the SD6300 is ideally suited for various data-intensive applications that require cost-effective storage, including AI data ingest and AI data archiving phases, as well as more traditional use cases like data lakes, cold storage, object storage, big data, and analytics. The SD6300 is ideally suited for both hyperscalers and enterprises, with relevance for research, oil and gas exploration, government, healthcare and financial services.

“Data growth is an exponential challenge, and the SD6300 is our direct answer to helping enterprises and hyperscalers meet it head-on,” says Gavin Cato, SVP & GM Portfolio Solutions & AI Platform Engineering, Celestica. “Our engineering focus was simple: deliver the maximum storage density in a 4U enclosure for a standard 19" wide 1200 mm deep rack. As a result, this can be a powerful tool to help drive savings in both CapEx and OpEx while laying a high-performance foundation for data-intensive applications like AI archiving and analytics. This platform delivers the density, performance, and reliability the market demands.”

"The SD6300 is Celestica's next-generation ultra-high-density 4U JBOD with SAS-4 system uplink. It is the industry's most compact and densest storage expansion system, supporting 108 drive bays within a 1125 mm deep footprint. The SD6300 also features four dedicated SAS-4 drive bays, supporting SAS-4 solid-state drives (SSDs), to deliver greater overall system read and write performance. Celestica's SD6300 will be a much-welcomed storage system as organizations seek to maximize the utilization of their data center floor space and minimize CAPEX & OPEX spend. We find the SD6300 will be an ideal solution for AI ingest and archiving phases, traditional HA enterprise applications, as well as hyperscale environments. This latest offering illustrates the trust in the SAS infrastructure for performance and long-term reliability for many years," says Don Jeanette, Vice President, TRENDFOCUS.

As an important addition to Celestica’s family of storage solutions, the SD6300 will be on display at the Super Computing 2025 (SC25) Conference in St. Louis, MO, November 17-21, in booth 1945. For more information on Celestica’s participation, and to learn more about Celestica’s SD6300 ultra-dense storage platform, visit our event landing page .

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.

