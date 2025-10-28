Laurette T. Koellner Rejoins Celestica’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced that Laurette T. Koellner has rejoined its Board of Directors.

Ms. Koellner was a long-standing member of the Celestica Board before unexpectedly stepping down in January 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Laurette back to our Board of Directors,” said Mike Wilson, Chair of Celestica's Board of Directors. “Her extensive financial expertise, deep knowledge of our company and industry, and proven track record of public company governance and operational excellence are invaluable to Celestica’s Board as the company continues to expand its competitive advantage. Laurette's return comes at an exciting time for Celestica and augments the already diverse skills and capabilities we have on our Board. With her re-appointment, Celestica’s Board of Directors will have 10 members.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin the Celestica Board,” said Laurette Koellner. “It was a difficult decision for me to resign earlier this year due to an unexpected personal situation, and I am grateful that the matter has now been resolved. I look forward to renewing my commitment to Celestica and collaborating with Mike Wilson, Rob Mionis, my former colleagues, and the new members.”

