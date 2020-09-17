BOSTON and RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasabi , the hot cloud storage company , and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to target the public sector as well as reseller partners. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make Wasabi’s high-performance cloud storage service available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts and the company’s broad base of reseller partners.



Government IT professionals are expected to deliver the same type of innovative new services as the private sector. Secure cloud storage provides a scalable alternative to maintaining expensive servers, disk and tape drives. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), including cloud storage, reduces operating expenses, helps understaffed organizations reduce the burden of managing infrastructure, and enables intra- and inter-agency collaboration and consolidation of resources. Public sector agencies that have recently upgraded or migrated their data centers are increasingly turning to cloud storage for backup and offsite data protection in the event of a natural disaster or cyberattack.

“Carahsoft is one of the fastest growing technology solution and distribution providers in the nation. By combining Wasabi’s disruptive cloud storage technology with Carahsoft’s extensive understanding of government procurement processes and the public sector, agencies and resellers can now receive the best possible value in cloud storage,” said David Friend, Wasabi CEO.

Wasabi hot cloud storage offers the pricing, performance and ease of use to address the challenges faced by agency IT professionals today. Wasabi offers a single tier of high-performance storage with no fees for egress, API requests or data management activity. All content stored on Wasabi is immediately accessible so the service can be used in the most demanding conditions.

“We are proud to partner with Wasabi to meet our public sector customers’ and reseller partners’ evolving data needs with top-of-the-line multicloud storage,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Manager of the team that supports Wasabi at Carahsoft. “As agencies pursue their modernization goals, the flexibility and scale of cloud storage allows them to better balance performance and resilience with cost efficiency to ensure that their data is secure and accessible whenever they need it.”

Wasabi’s cloud storage is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NCPA cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the Wasabi team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9723 or Wasabi@carahsoft.com .

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Wasabi, FireEye, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .