SalMar ASAs subsidiary Arnarlax AS, who through its subsidiary Arnarlax Ehf has farming activity on Iceland, has engaged DNB Markets as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with a potential private placement and listing on Merkur Market during 2020.

SalMar does not consider a sale in connection with the transaction and will maintain an ownership interest of more than 50% in Arnarlax following the private placement.

For additional information reference is made to the notice published by Arnarlax which can be found at www.arnarlax.is

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.