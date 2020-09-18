PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will participate in a virtual fire side chat at the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held September 21–23, 2020. Details on the virtual fire side chat are shown below.



Oppenheimer & Co. 2020 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Tuesday September 22, 2020

Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/sanion.st/3751533

A live webcast of the fire side chat will be available in the Interviews & Webcasts section of the Saniona website found here: https://saniona.com/investors/interviews-webcasts/ . After the live webcast, this event will remain archived on the Saniona website for approximately 90 days.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Mobile + 1 (781) 810 9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on September 18, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

