



Bilia expects to report operational earnings for the third quarter 2020 that are higher than last year and significantly above market expectations.

Bilia’s operational earnings has so far during the third quarter been impacted more positively than expected by a strong demand for used cars. Bilia’s operational earnings for the third quarter 2020 are expected to amount to between SEK 340 M to SEK 360 M, compared with SEK 280 M for the third quarter 2019. The demand within the Service business has remained on a good level during the third quarter. Government support for furloughing has been used to a very limited extent during the third quarter and support recognized as income are of minor amounts. There is no support for furloughing recognized as income for Sweden.

The figures are preliminary and not audited by Bilia’s auditors. Complete information will be reported as part of Bilia’s ordinary interim report on October 28 2020.

Gothenburg September 18, 2020

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00,

per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on September 18 2020, at 08:00 CEST.

