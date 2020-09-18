Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 28 August 2020 regarding issuance of 1,135,120 new shares to James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy, following exercise of share options.

The share capital increase in relation to the share issue has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 3,302,090.01 divided by 330,209,001 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

For further information, please contact:



Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. The ingredients are in various stages of discovery and preclinical development in collaboration with multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead preclinical and clinical candidates are in development toward treatment for iron-deficiency anemia, Gastro-Intestinal Inflammation (NEC/IBS/UC), prediabetes, age-related sarcopenia and osteoarthritis.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act