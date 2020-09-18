SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, is bringing Halloween to life within Minehut, the company’s proprietary community for Minecraft players. The Minehut Halloween Spooktacular will provide young gamers with a series of fun, Halloween-themed gameplay, and community events built entirely in Minecraft, ideally suited for players who will not be able to trick or treat in the traditional way due to COVID-19.



The Spooktacular, beginning October 19th, launches with a custom-designed escape room inspired by a partnership with Moose Toys , a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of award-winning toys. Continuing through Halloween on October 31st, players in Minehut can test their Minecraft skills as they plot an escape from a toy factory where they’ll meet up with one of Moose Toys’ Really Rad Robots Prank Bro who has left tricks around every corner. At the center of the Spooktacular experience is Trick or Treat Village, where one of the haunted houses will feature a maze that must be navigated with the utmost care, as more Prank Bros have placed clever diversions meant to trick players into entering the escape room, instead of making it through to the end, where a special treat will await them.

“Missing out on a traditional Halloween is a real disappointment for kids who already are going through the toughest year of their lives. Minehut’s Halloween Spooktacular is at least a small way Super League can try to make 2020 a bit more fun,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “We’re grateful to be able to partner with an innovative company like Moose Toys to provide an even more unique shared experience that will help young Minecraft players connect in a memorable way through their shared passion for gaming.”

The Halloween Spooktacular within Minehut will include additional gameplay and community events ranging from pumpkin carving competitions to actual digital trick or treating, ensuring a fun virtual holiday for everyone in the Minehut community.

“Prank Bro is the ultimate pranking partner, combining silly surprises with a cheeky personality. This type of fun aligns perfectly with Minehut’s Spooktacular and we’re thrilled to treat kids to a really rad Halloween experience,” said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys.

To play, head to www.minehut.com .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry. We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied with stopping at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content and entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy. For more information visit moosetoys.com .

