TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport, Ltd, (OTC:WKSP) (or the “Company) is announcing that it will be holding an open Video Conference and Q&A Session on Monday September 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will host the Conference and Q&A, which will be presented by YouTube Live. Rossi will be available online to answer questions. All are encouraged to join the open forum discussion and participate by asking questions on YouTube Live or by sending questions in advance to connect@worksport.com . For those who cannot attend, a video recording will be available on the company’s YouTube channel immediately following the presentation. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to follow the link below or access the Worksport’s YouTube channel at the date and time provided below.



“This is an open and unscripted Q&A session that we aim to make a frequent habit as we move forward and grow,” said Rossi. “We encourage anyone and everyone to participate by asking questions in advance or live. We aim to answer any reasonable questions, but as a reminder we cannot answer any questions relating to non-public information.”

Hosted by Mr. Steven Rossi

Monday September 21, 2020

5 p.m. EST

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ4mWJnCoWs&feature=youtu.be

Email Questions: connect@worksport.com

Any interested investors or shareholders are encouraged to follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters on both www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com , to stay up to date on all of the latest news.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com. Currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “WKSP.”

Connect with Worksport:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

LinkedIn

Twitter

Worksport, Ltd

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: srossi@worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Worksport, Ltd. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Worksport, Ltd’s ’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Worksport, Ltd. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment