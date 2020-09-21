Press Release

21 September 2020

Immunicum AB: Invitation to Corporate Update Event

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the Company will hold a corporate update event and live webcast on September 30, 2020. Investors, media and the public are welcome to join.

During the event, CEO, Sven Rohmann, COO, Sijme Zeilemaker and CSO, Alex Karlsson-Parra will present an overview of Immunicum and its development priorities.

Corporate Update Event Information

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Time: 18.00 – 19.30 CEST

The event will be livestreamed and will remain accessible in video format following the completion of the event. The link to the livestream is available here:

https://www.redeye.se/events/793598/live-strategy-update-immunicum

Questions can be asked prior to the event by sending an e-mail to ir@immunicum.com or through the video chat during the webcast.

Preliminary Agenda:

18:00 – 18:15 Welcome

18:15 – 18:30 The exciting potential of ilixadencel and beyond

18:30 – 18:45 Development priorities

18:45 – 19:00 Long-term mission

19:00 – 19:30 Q&A

A limited number of seats will be available at the Redeye office (Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden, 10th Floor), but due to the risk of Covid-19, the Company recommends everyone to attend virtually. If you plan to attend in person, we kindly request that you RSVP to info@immunicum.com with your full name. Registration will close once capacity is reached. Individuals who feel sick or who are at risk of being infected are expected to refrain from participating in person. Please refer to the Public Health Agency of Sweden for updated information regarding Covid-19: www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Sijme Zeilemaker, COO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

