Indianapolis, Ind., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing need for autism services across the country, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy networks in the nation, is expanding its innovative interdisciplinary care into Colorado with six new Denver area locations starting in October 2020.

By blending evidence-backed interventions like ABA therapy with other essential services in a center-based atmosphere, Hopebridge is able to provide a wide range of benefits to Colorado’s families living with autism.

Hopebridge’s individualized center-based care offers:

Diagnostic and ABA evaluations – now scheduling!

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

Interdisciplinary collaboration between ABA, occupational and speech therapists

A full-service insurance support team to help families navigate coverage options

Parent training and education to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

In an effort to reduce wait times, Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic assessments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations for all six locations.

According to research conducted by Hopebridge, many of Colorado’s children are older than five years old before they are diagnosed with autism, which is older than the national average of four years old. In addition, more than 33% of Colorado children with autism had to wait longer than six months to get their diagnosis. Hopebridge can reduce this wait to as little as 45 days with in-house clinical diagnostic assessments.

“Every child with autism deserves to receive the care they need to live their best life,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “At Hopebridge, our goal is to make it easier and faster to receive that care. Hopebridge services have provided hope for thousands of children across the country, and we are thrilled to make it accessible to more families in Colorado.”

These six Hopebridge Colorado centers will ultimately create more than 325 new jobs throughout the state to ensure every child with autism receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. This is all part of Hopebridge’s unique, multidisciplinary approach, Hopebridge360TM.

Abby Trotz, a BCBA at the University Hills Hopebridge center, has been working in early development her entire career. “I met with a lot of families throughout my time working in ABA therapy in Colorado and so many of their children have had to wait up to a year or more for therapy after they receive an autism diagnosis,” said Abby. “Hopebridge aims to change this from the start. I am excited to work with Hopebridge to get these kids the services they need to live a more independent life.”

Opening October 2020:

Opening by February 2021:

To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact.

To apply for a full-time or part time position at one of our Hopebridge centers, please visit hopebridge.com/jobs.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

###

Attachment

Mikaela Malott Hopebridge (317) 794-3231 ext. 1003 mmalott@hopebridge.com