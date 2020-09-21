Minneapolis, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, recently released the new ConnectED podcast to help administrators and educational leaders navigate challenges related to managing school buildings and districts.

Season One of the ConnectED podcast by Jostens consists of a five-part series hosted by different educational thought leaders and administrators. Each episode features a new guest educator who shares best practices and engages in discussions surrounding school culture and educational topics. The free podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, and Stitcher.

“For the past 30 years, Jostens has actively invested in helping school leaders build and maintain school cultures that connect every stakeholder group to their school community,” said Dr. Tara Campbell, Senior Manager of Jostens Renaissance Education. “As a former educator myself, I know the role of a school leader gets more difficult each year, and will be exponentially more challenging this year. The ConnectED podcast provides relevant best practices to school leaders in a format that is conveniently consumable."

“It’s a great thing to be a part of this community of amazing educators," said Chris Reeder, a Season One guest educator from Los Altos High School in California. "During times like these we need to rely on each other for ideas and inspiration.”

The ConnectED podcast has already released episodes on The School Culture Formula, Leadership Training in Education, and School Traditions. Future episodes will cover topics including School Branding, eSports in Education, Student Identity and Expression, Leading in Times of Turmoil, Social and Emotional Wellbeing, and Using Technology to Connect.

The ConnectED podcast by Jostens is the latest offering within Renaissance Education, an initiative dedicated to providing resources to schools focused on school culture, school branding, and leadership development. Jostens Renaissance serves thousands of schools the U.S. and in international territories with leadership and professional learning events, as well as resources such as The Harbor, a character education video series, the Pulse Student Recognition survey and its Leadership Curriculum. You can find more information on these resources by visiting JostensRenaissance.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

