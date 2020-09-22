PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day on Tuesday, September 29, at 8:30 am E.T.



The virtual event will feature presentations from BridgeBio founder and CEO, Neil Kumar, Ph.D., senior scientists and physicians leading BridgeBio's drug discovery and development programs, and top academic physicians and scientists from outside the company.

The program will focus on BridgeBio’s drug engineering platform, its targeted oncology portfolio, and four highlighted programs with clinical data anticipated in the next 12-24 months – acoramidis (AG10, TTR stabilizer) for transthyretin amyloidosis, low-dose infigratinib (FGFR inhibitor) for achondroplasia, AAV5 gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and encaleret (calcium sensing receptor antagonist) for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1.

Agenda:

Welcome and introduction - Dr. Neil Kumar, Ph.D., CEO and founder of BridgeBio

Program Spotlight - Achondroplasia: Dr. Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D., Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

Program Spotlight - Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis: Professor Julian D. Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Centre for Amyloidosis & Acute Phase Proteins, University College London

Program Spotlight - Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH): Dr. Kyriakie Sarafoglou, M.D., Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Medical School and College of Pharmacy

Program Spotlight - Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1): Dr. Michael Collins, M.D., Chief of the Skeletal Disorders and Mineral Homeostasis Section, National Institutes of Health

Program Spotlight -Targeted Oncology: Frank McCormick, Ph.D., BridgeBio Chairman of Oncology; Professor, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California San Francisco

Q&A with attendees

Conclusion – Dr. Kumar

The event will be webcast, with a link available in the event calendar on BridgeBio’s investor website, https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

To register for BridgeBio’s R&D Day, please sign up here. To view the agenda and speaker profiles visit our R&D Day webpage.

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 379-2666

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (409) 937-8964

Conference ID: 6166916

Attendees must register and watch the webcast to participate in the Q&A sessions.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information visit bridgebio.com

Contact:

Grace Rauh

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com

(917) 232-5478

