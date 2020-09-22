SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel cloud technology company, today published its third annual Selligent Global Connected Consumer Index, a global study of 5,000 consumers focused on brand interactions and expectations. This year’s study finds seismic shifts in consumer behavior and changing expectations from brands amid the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. Seventy-five percent of global consumers reported less work (reduced hours, reduced pay, laid off, etc.) due to COVID-19 and, as a result, a majority (60 percent) have modified purchases to focus on essential items, like food and safety products. When it comes to interactions with brands, 76 percent expect real-time email or mobile updates, while 81 percent value flexibility in returns or cancellations.
While it is clear that consumer spending habits are rapidly changing, data also shows opportunities for brands to cater to the ‘new normal’ of consumerism. Staying at home is a long-term expectation for most, with 58 percent of people prepared for a future of remote work, and 56 percent expecting to make new purchases to reflect the shift. They are buying more frequently as well, with 36 percent shopping online weekly, up from 28 percent before COVID-19.
Consumer expectations and patience levels have also changed:
Opportunities for Brands to Meet Evolving Consumer Needs
Brands are presented with opportunities to engage with customers in new ways to instill continued confidence through relevant offerings and ensuring flexibility to cater to today’s unique situations.
“Understanding how drastically consumers have changed since the start of the pandemic will position marketers to better anticipate and serve the individual needs of their customers moving forward,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Selligent. “It’s clear that listening to customers more closely, frequently looking for opportunities to deliver customer-first experiences, and developing programs that reward buyers for their loyalty and advocacy will support an organization’s ability to, not only survive today’s challenging environment, but thrive in it.”
