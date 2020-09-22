BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A., a law firm specializing in securities litigation headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is proud to announce that Thomas Curry has joined the firm as a Director. Mr. Curry, a highly regarded lawyer specializing in corporate governance litigation, will head Saxena White’s new Wilmington, Delaware office.

Prior to joining Saxena White, Mr. Curry was associated with the Wilmington office of Labaton Sucharow LLP, where he represented investors in many of the most significant and highest profile corporate governance matters to arise in recent years. Mr. Curry has particular expertise in representing public investors shortchanged by corporate sales and other M&A activity influenced by insider conflicts of interest. He has successfully represented investors in a wide variety of derivative, class, and appraisal matters challenging conflicted M&A transactions in the Delaware Court of Chancery and other jurisdictions around the United States. Mr. Curry also has significant experience advising United States-based investors seeking to protect their interests in connection with M&A activity subject to the law of foreign jurisdictions. In both 2019 and 2020, he was recognized nationally by The Legal 500 as a “Rising Star” in the field of M&A Litigation. Mr. Curry began his legal career at the prominent Wilmington defense firm Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP. He is a graduate of Cornell Law School and Temple University.

“Saxena White has an incredible track record of realizing significant recoveries for its clients, including in the area of corporate governance litigation. It is an honor to join the firm and to head its new Wilmington office,” Mr. Curry said. “A majority of the Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware and, therefore, subject to Delaware’s corporate governance laws. Establishing a presence in Delaware will bolster Saxena White’s ability to successfully represent our clients’ interests where their investments are threatened by conflicted transactions, board oversight deficiencies, and other corporate governance failures. It will also provide a platform for us to advocate for developments in Delaware law to protect the interests of public investors and promote good corporate citizenship and governance practices,” Mr. Curry added.

"Last year we settled one of the largest shareholder derivative cases in history against Wells Fargo Bank stemming from a myriad of improper practices. Our decision to open the Delaware office reflects the confidence we have in Tom to add another dimension to our already strong corporate governance practice," said Maya Saxena, co-founder of Saxena White. "Many of our clients are interested in strengthening the value of their investments through derivative and other litigation. Based on Tom's successful track record we know that the Delaware office will further enhance our ability to produce strong results for our clients.”

Saxena White is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in White Plains, New York and San Diego, California. The firm specializes in shareholder class action and related litigation, and has recovered billions of dollars for injured shareholders since its founding in 2006. Saxena White is proud to be the only woman- and minority-owned law firm in the securities litigation area, and has a strong commitment to diversity. For more information about the firm, please go to www.saxenawhite.com

