Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a working partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a leading nonprofit consortium of local municipalities in Westchester County, New York facilitating the effective collaboration of sustainable solutions resulting in healthier, more resilient communities. The two entities are working together exclusively to promote the build-out of EV charging infrastructure in conjunction with New York’s NYSERDA and Make Ready programs.



“We are extremely excited to be working with an organization of the caliber of Sustainable Westchester. They are fully committed to bringing EV Infrastructure to the region allowing it to serve as a catalyst for EV vehicle adoption. We believe this partnership can set a standard for businesses to team with the nonprofit and public sectors to develop initiatives to advance the adoption of clean transportation alternatives,” stated Brendan Jones, Blink Charging Chief Operating Officer.

“When we started an EV Charging program, Blink Charging stepped up and committed to bringing EV charging infrastructure to our region. They will initially provide 50 chargers to be deployed at no cost to hosts through their Blink-owned program, [and we hope to increase this amount over time],” remarked Seth Leitman, Clean Transportation, Program Director Sustainable Westchester.

Blink and Sustainable Westchester will be advocating and promoting the deployment of Blink’s fast level 2 charger, the IQ 200. Sustainable Westchester has been educating and connecting interested municipalities and businesses through Blink Charging to the new NYSERDA and PSC program called Make Ready New York. This program significantly reduces the total cost of installing publicly-accessible charging stations, all with Blink’s charging equipment. With incentives and Blink’s support, Sustainable Westchester’s goal is to make EV charging infrastructure reliable and accessible throughout the region.

According to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Westchester County has more than 5,500 registered electric vehicles but only one charging station per 22.2 EVs, half the state average of charging stations per vehicle. In an effort to align the number of charging ports with the number of EV drivers, the Sustainabile Westchester/Blink partnership has already begun conversations with several municipalities to bring EV chargers to their communities.

“The Blink charger is faster than any other 240 volt charger on the market, which will provide better service for our residents and municipalities that we hope will help Sustainable Westchester attain its goal of seeing one EV in every garage! We welcome Blink Charging to Westchester County and the Hudson Valley,” Mr. Leitman concluded.

In addition to Sustainable Westchester’s efforts in bringing EV charging infrastructure to their communities, they often host consumer-facing events to educate and inform the public about sustainability efforts and electric vehicles. This Sunday, September 27, Sustainable Westchester will be hosting the Drive Electric Virtual Event: Ride Along with Sustainable Westchester at 11 am – 1 pm. For more information or to register, please visit https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2463 and for more information regarding Blink and the NYSERDA Charge Ready program, please visit www.blinkcharging.com/electrifyny .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About Sustainable Westchester



Sustainable Westchester is a nonprofit consortium of Westchester County local municipalities facilitating effective collaboration resulting in sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge innovation. Our goal is to bring socially responsible, environmentally sound, and economically viable solutes that create resilient, healthy, vibrant, sustainable communities.

Sustainable Westchester’s energy solutions portfolio includes Westchester Power, the first in NYS Community Choice Aggregation program that provides 100% NYS hydropower and fixed electricity supply rates to its customers. Currently, Westchester Power is the default supplier in 27 County municipalities servicing nearly 1/3 of Westchester County households’ customers. To date, the Westchester Power Program has made a significant environmental impact eliminating over 600,000 metric tons of C02. Community Solar and its precursor Solarize Westchester is responsible for driving renewable energy and solar adoption to thousands of Westchester residents and includes a municipal solar integration partnership with NYPA bringing solar benefits to municipalities across the county. HeatSmart, an energy efficiency, clean heating, and cooling solution, provides options for home and commercial buildings through geothermal or air source heat pumps. HeatSmart delivers a valuable solution for all Westchester residents and businesses and, importantly, those in current gas constricted areas. Sustainable Westchester is at the forefront of innovation and is always looking for and developing the next generation of solutions, Sustainable Westchester is working with NYSERDA in the development of direct supply and energy storage and is in development of a Sunshine to EV model for adoption in member municipalities. Sustainable Westchester understands that transportation is a critical component of the energy discussion, and its Clean Transportation Project includes the facilitation of municipal fleet conversion and the infrastructure for charging stations. Included in its focus, Sustainable Westchester facilitates a Zero Waste initiative anchored by app technology for municipal recycling solutions (Recycle Right!). Other areas of developmental interest include land use and complete streets. For more information about any of Sustainable Westechester’s programs, visit sustainablewestchester.org.

