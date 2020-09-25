Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-10-01

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-09-20

5533

SE0010442731 1.25 % 1,000 +/- 500 2023-12-01

576

SE0010049841 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500

2023-06-01 1587 SE0010441303 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2023-12-20 193 SE0011089622 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2023-12-20 2312 SE0011116474 1.00 % 300 +/- 150 2023-09-20 516 SE0009190390 1.25 % 600 +/- 250 2023-06-21 144 SE0011167428 1.00 % 600 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-10-05

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 1, 2020





Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5533

1,000 SEK million in issue 576

1,000 SEK million in issue 1587

1,000 SEK million in issue 193

300 SEK million in issue 2312

600 SEK million in issue 516

600 SEK million in issue 144







Maximum volume 5.5 billion SEK in total





Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON OCT 1, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







