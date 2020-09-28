



Kodulahe II OÜ, a subsidiary of Arco Vara AS, signed a contract with KUU architectural firm for the design of a residential and commercial building on Paldiski mnt 74 (residential premises 95% and commercial premises 5%). The unique design of the apartment buildings, but suitable for the environment, became decisive in the choice of the KUU architects. Buildings with up to four above-ground floors and one underground floor will be designed, where approximately 120 apartments are planned. In addition, a commercial pavilion will be designed for the property.

The initial sales volume is approximately 8,500 m2 (GSA). The construction permit is expected in the second quarter of 2021.



The development of Paldiski mnt 74 is a continuation of the ongoing Kodulahe development in Merimetsa.