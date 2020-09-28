WALL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Southern California-based Chaffey College selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard cloud hosted IAM solution to enhance the online user experience across the institution. The college required a proven and secure IT solution to provide enterprise-grade online access to key education portals and applications for all of its 29,000+ students and faculty.



During periods of peak utilization, such as the beginning of the new school year, Chaffey’s portal access was not performing optimally with its current vendor-provided solution, creating issues for students and faculty in accessing the college’s platform, learning management system, and other essential education applications. The Chaffey executive team lost confidence in its current IAM vendor after repeatedly trying to work around solution limitations over the past two years without significant improvement. After reviewing options, Chaffey chose to implement BIO-key’s PortalGuard solution to leverage the reliability, scalability and redundancy that the cloud-based SaaS system offers, a technology recommended by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and used widely among community colleges statewide.

“We are pleased to offer assistance to Chaffey College and provide them with a proven IAM solution,” stated Mark Cochran, President, BIO-key – PortalGuard. “Our solution is designed to handle the peak loads that are presented at the beginning of the school year. There is no doubt that colleges need their technology to work reliably to maintain a constant connection with their students. We are continuing to provide new innovations to our IAM platform to enhance both security and usability, and we are proud that over 120 institutions' trust in our technology, and today, we are happy to add Chaffey College to our growing list of customers.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

﻿Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com