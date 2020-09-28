8 in 10 Believe the Outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election Will Affect Small Businesses in the U.S. Overall, Regardless of Owners’ Party Affiliations
Nearly 2 in 3 Feel Their Businesses' Financial Security Has Been Negatively Impacted
72% Show Optimism They Will Be Able to Stay Open at Least Six Months or More
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today released findings from its “Small Business Recovery Survey,” which reveals the impact small business owners and decision makers feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses. The survey, conducted by Morning Consult, focused on 600 small and medium businesses that are currently open or plan to reopen. This is a follow-up to a Verizon Business Small Business Survey conducted in April 2020.
Further Key Findings Include:
In making the announcement, TJ Fox, President of Verizon Business Markets, stated, “It’s crucial for us to understand the obstacles our small business customers are facing and determine how we can overcome these challenges together. One of the key voids we are helping our customers fill is an overall investment in their digital transformation. Technologies that enable remote work and collaboration and that provide mobile security and streamline workflow are integral to the success of small businesses in this new reality.”
As businesses continue to grapple with the impact of COVID-19, these responses highlight how small businesses are operating in an environment that relies heavier on remote collaboration and touchless experiences.
Small businesses view the 2020 election as critical to their financial survival, regardless of owners’ party affiliations.
Small businesses are feeling more confident in their business’ financial wellbeing, but are concerned about the overall state of the economy.
Small businesses are investing in collaboration tools and technologies that enable remote work.
Remote work has brought both additional opportunities and challenges for small business owners and employees.
Verizon Business’ small business COVID-relief programs include the Comeback Coach Program, Verizon’s small business resource hub that brings together valuable tools, services and advice, a free Small Business Webinar Series, and the Women in Business Mentorship Program, led by Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin. Earlier this year, Verizon launched Pay It Forward Live, a weekly live streamed entertainment series to support the small businesses most affected and the Verizon Foundation pledged up to $7.5 million in funding to small businesses nationwide across three rounds of grants through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).
