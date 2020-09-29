MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced it will participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat during the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference on October 6th at 9 a.m.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder along with Dr. Mohamed Genead, M.D., Acting Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the advantages of Ocugen’s Modifier Gene Therapy Platform and provide an overview of the preclinical results using NR2E3 as a genetic modifier that was published earlier this year in Nature Gene Therapy. In addition, Drs. Musunuri and Genead will discuss planning around the initiation of their Phase 1/2a studies in 2021 for OCU400 including an update on scale-up manufacturing of clinical supplies with CanSinoBIO. OCU400 is a novel gene therapy product candidate with the potential to be broadly effective in restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases. They will also discuss other business progress including OCU200 program.

Presentation Details:

Conference: Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard6/ocgn/1842984

The Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference will take place on October 5-6.

About Ocugen, Inc.

