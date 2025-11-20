Ocugen CEO to Present at NobleCon21—Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen will present at NobleCon21—Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, FL.

“I look forward to sharing the meaningful progress Ocugen has made toward our goal of three BLAs in three years, along with updates on exciting near-term catalysts in 2026, during this important conference,” said Dr. Musunuri. “NobleCon provides a forum to differentiate Ocugen’s scientific platform among our peers in ophthalmology and share how we are addressing major blindness diseases with a single, one-time gene therapy for life.”



Details regarding the presentation and fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Location: Presentation Room 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET



In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to highlight the Company’s business and clinical development strategy across its unique modifier gene therapy platform.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website and on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the NobleCon website, and Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

