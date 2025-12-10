Ocugen CEO to Present at Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, will present at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit taking place at the Sofitel New York on Thursday, December 11, 2025.



“For the second year in a row, we will join leaders advancing groundbreaking discoveries for rare disease at this significant meeting,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to sharing more about Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapy platform with a gene-agnostic approach that has the potential to treat the entire disease and in turn large patient populations—in both rare and age-related blindness diseases.”



Details regarding the fireside chat are as follows:

Title: Fireside Chat with Aldeyra and Ocugen: Setting Sights on Inherited Retinal Dystrophies

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Location: Second Floor Ballroom, Track 1

Time: 9:45-10:05 a.m. ET



In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to highlight the Company’s business and clinical development strategy and upcoming catalysts in 2026.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



