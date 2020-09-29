Minuteman Press International has been named by Franchise Business Review to their Best Franchise Cultures and Top Franchises lists based directly on feedback and reviews from Minuteman Press franchisees. Learn more at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Minuteman Press International has been named by Franchise Business Review to their Best Franchise Cultures and Top Franchises lists based directly on feedback and reviews from Minuteman Press franchisees. Learn more at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International , the world’s leading design, marketing, and printing franchise #1 rated by Entrepreneur, was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s first annual “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2020 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

Franchising for 45 years, Minuteman Press International provides its franchise owners with full training on today’s printing industry and their business model, ongoing local support , marketing and Internet marketing programs , proprietary FLEX software that makes managing the business easy and efficient, and much more. There are nearly 1,000 independently owned and operated Minuteman Press franchise locations across five countries and over 100 franchises are owned by second-generation owners. In the Franchise Business Review survey, Minuteman Press was highly rated and regarded by owners as having really strong core values.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Minuteman Press has continued to provide crucial support to its franchise owners including the company-wide launch of Bounce Back USA , a free initiative to help all local businesses in their communities by providing free listings and COVID-19 awareness and prevention posters. To date, there are nearly 12,000 participating businesses in the initiative, and Bounce Back USA has also been featured by Forbes, Entrepreneur, the IFA (International Franchise Association), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and many other outlets and organizations.

“We are proud to be recognized by Franchise Business Review for Best Franchise Cultures especially since this is based entirely on direct feedback from our incredible owners,” says Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International. “I would like to credit our franchisees as well as our corporate and regional teams for working together to create such a positive franchise culture.”

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Minuteman Press was among over 300 franchise brands, representing over 27,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Minuteman Press franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, the franchisee community, and work/life balance.

“Many franchise organizations ‘talk the talk’ when it comes to culture, but it’s clear that they don’t all ‘walk the walk’,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “A strong culture doesn’t just happen within a company—it has to be designed, built, and constantly maintained. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our first-annual Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchises in the business.”

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities, watch videos of Minuteman Press franchise testimonials, and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding and printing solutions and produce custom graphic designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail campaigns, large format printing including posters, signs and banners, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise. Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.com or Media: Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370 cbiscuiti@mpihq.com or Franchise Business Review Ali Forman, 603-319-4818 aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com