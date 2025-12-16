Minuteman Press Franchisees Jeff & Diana Merritt Celebrate 15 Years of Community-Driven Success in Salisbury, MD

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff and Diana Merritt are the owners of the Minuteman Press franchise in Salisbury, MD since March of 2010. Regional VP Bob Heimbuch presented Jeff and Diana with their Golden Minuteman Award celebrating 15+ years in business. Bob shares, “Through their continued marketing efforts and they're selfless approach to giving back to the community, the Merritts have enjoyed 15 years of continual growth.”

In the following interview, Jeff shares his insights on community-building, generating customer referrals, and being a consistent business partner for clients of Minuteman Press in Salisbury.





Congrats on 15+ years in business! What are your keys to longevity and success?

“Some of our keys to longevity are customer service, networking, and adapting to changes in the industry. In a time where outstanding customer service is becoming the exception and not the rule, we try to stay laser-focused on the best ways we can serve our customers. Networking is a great way to meet business owners that are looking for quality printing services and we are finding that more and more people want to shop local. For every problem, there is a solution, and we try to remain solution focused.”

“We have a very high referral rate when it comes to acquiring new clients and getting repeat business. We are proud of the fact that our focus on customer service and doing right by our clients has been a key contributor to our success and longevity. We are consistent; we are reliable, and customers appreciate that more than anything.” -Jeff Merritt

What changes have you’ve seen in 15 years?

“The biggest change we’ve seen is the many different products that are available today vs. 15 years ago. Technology has changed quite a bit as well and we feel it is important to move and adapt with these changes. One thing that has remained consistent is that business-related printing remains a valuable commodity in our community for the past 15 years.”

You are very active in your community. What does that mean to you to give back?

“Being involved in the community is something we have always enjoyed. We started a nonprofit organization 18 years ago called Operation We Care, which supports our military and First Responders. We are members of many local civic groups and Chambers of Commerce. It is important to give back to the community and there are always areas of need. It’s a good feeling when you can help someone who might not be having their best day.”

What is your background? What has the support from Minuteman Press meant to you?

My background was in the service industry and business ownership/partnership of one type or another. Diana had some background in printing, so the transition was very easy for us. The support from Minuteman Press International has been excellent from the very beginning. We get calls from Bob Heimbuch to check and see how we are doing and anytime we have to reach out with a question or concern, it is handled immediately.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“The biggest reward is building the business from where we started and getting it to where we are today. We have developed some amazing relationships along the way, and we are grateful for the opportunities we get and the people we meet.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“I would say the best advice I can give is to show up every day and be ready to serve your customers. Use the resources that Minuteman Press has available and get out and network. People like to do business with people they know and respect. Get involved in your community, whether that is volunteering or starting a project of your own.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“In closing, we are very happy we signed on with Minuteman Press. They have always been there to help when we needed it, and we look forward to what the future brings.”

