Minuteman Press Franchise in Lansing, MI Passes Torch to New Ownership

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press in Lansing, MI has officially transitioned to new ownership as longtime owners Cary and Lyle Ritter retire after 13 years of dedicated service to their community. The business has been purchased by local entrepreneur Val Orlando and his brothers Anthony, Greg, and Paul, continuing the center’s proud tradition as a family-owned operation invested in supporting Lansing-area businesses. The Ritters leave behind a legacy of community involvement, strong customer relationships, and steady growth, while the Orlando family brings fresh energy and a deep commitment to carrying that legacy forward.





A Personal Reflection: Our 13-Year Journey with Minuteman Press

By Cary & Lyle Ritter, Retiring Owners

We opened our Minuteman Press franchise in July of 2012 after researching several franchise opportunities. Minuteman stood out as the perfect fit, offering not only a strong business model but a supportive network that helped us thrive from day one. With Minuteman Press, we felt we were joining a family, not just buying a franchise. As a result, we stepped into the world of business ownership with energy, optimism, and a commitment to becoming part of our community.

Community Engagement & Growth

During our first six months, we threw ourselves into local involvement, joining as many organizations and groups as possible to get our name out and build relationships. Each group contributed uniquely to our growth:

Rotary Club connected us with larger, long-term customers.

BNI delivered immediate referrals and steady opportunities.

Women’s Realtor Group introduced us to realtors, title companies, and bankers—an exceptional group that drove meaningful business.

“Old Folks Meeting” (as we lovingly called it) brought us two lawyers who remain loyal customers to this day.

Local Chambers of Commerce—we joined five—opened doors in every nearby community.

Bowling alley advertising helped us stay visible in a fun and unexpected way.

Joining churches, choirs, and bands at customers’ invitations strengthened our ties and reinforced our reputation as a business that cares.





Ultimately, our growth came largely through word of mouth, fueled by genuine relationships and a passion for helping customers bring their projects to life. We truly loved the people we worked with, and that connection made every day rewarding.

Support from the Minuteman Press Family

Our success didn’t happen alone. The ongoing franchise support we received from Minuteman Press International played a major role in our journey. Looking back, we believe our success was directly tied to the support we received from Minuteman Press:

The Internet Marketing Program was one of the strongest tools we used, driving real growth year after year.

New product updates ensured we always knew what was trending and could offer customers the latest solutions.

Direct mail guidance was a huge part of our success, and Minuteman provided the training we needed to excel.

FLEX software made managing the business easier; we appreciated the constant updates and improvements.





“The combination of strong franchise support and our deep community involvement created a foundation for lasting success. Whenever we faced a challenge, the Minuteman Press Team was ready to help. That support made all the difference.” – Cary Ritter

Retirement & Passing the Torch

After 13 wonderful years, we decided to retire so we could spend more time with our children, grandchildren, parents, and extended family. It was bittersweet—our customers and staff made every day enjoyable, and we will always cherish the projects and people that filled our shop with energy and purpose. These relationships made going to work fun, meaningful, and rewarding.

As we pass the torch, we want to extend our warmest wishes to Val, the new owner, and his brothers Anthony, Greg, and Paul. We are confident in Val’s ability to continue serving our community with dedication and passion. This business has been a worthwhile and exciting adventure, and we know Val and his brothers will carry our legacy forward.

Our time with Minuteman Press has been rewarding, meaningful, and deeply fulfilling. We are grateful to have been part of the Minuteman family. Thank you for every moment, every customer, and every success along the way.

A New Chapter for a New Family: Val Orlando Carries Business Forward with Brothers Anthony, Greg, and Paul

A Special Q&A with Val Orlando

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“My background is in business. My brothers and I own a few businesses in Greater Lansing that primarily focus on hospitality. We had been customers of Minuteman Press for more than a decade, utilizing the great services provided by Cary and Lyle to promote our own businesses. When the opportunity to purchase Minuteman Press in Lansing arose, we knew it would be another way to further invest in the community we love, and we couldn’t wait to grow and change as entrepreneurs.”

You come from a family of entrepreneurs. What does it mean to you to own this business?

“It’s true, the entrepreneurial spirit runs deep in our family. My parents and uncle modeled what it meant to be entrepreneurs, pouring hard work and dedication into every professional venture. From their grocery store in downtown Mason to expanding their business portfolio with FunTyme Adventure Parks, seeing firsthand the fulfillment that comes from interacting with customers and making a difference in our community has continued to be what guides us.”

“To own the Minuteman Press franchise here in Lansing means everything. This is the town where we live, have made our careers, and have raised our families. It’s exciting to continue to keep serving our community in this capacity. We are very grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to continue to help others promote the moments that matter most to them.” – Val Orlando

What are the top 3 reasons you chose Minuteman Press?

“ Creative business with multiple revenue streams: Minuteman Press offers a wide variety of services businesses need and regularly reorder.

Minuteman Press offers a wide variety of services businesses need and regularly reorder. Support! Minuteman Press offers unmatched support in my opinion. The initial training, field support, marketing/Internet marketing, and proprietary management FLEX software is priceless.

Minuteman Press offers unmatched support in my opinion. The initial training, field support, marketing/Internet marketing, and proprietary management FLEX software is priceless. Freedom with flexibility: The financial benefits and the flexibility of owning your own business along with the strength of being part of an international organization.”





What is your message to your customers in Lansing? How is the transition going?

“We’re proud to be a family-owned business in Lansing, a community that is so important to us. We continue to offer quality work, personalized service, fast turnaround, and commitment to our community. In addition to making good on our promises, we are looking forward to finding new and different ways to helping other businesses grow and thrive. The transition is going really well! Cary and Lyle have been such gracious partners during this time period offering their expertise. We’re really thankful for their help.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you so far?

“The multi-stage training and support from the first contact through store setup has been a great experience. The initial training focuses on equipping you with all the knowledge you need to manage and market your business. The onsite training shifts the focus to setting up and launching your Minuteman Press franchise location to be successful. Finally, the ongoing training provides the “face-to-face” support with my RVP and my Field Rep that makes Minuteman truly unique.”

Why do you think printing remains so vital to businesses today?

“Print is still an integral tool in communication. Whether it’s the promotion of a business or the celebration of a special moment, and everything in between, print matters. And we’re finding new and innovative ways to keep it fresh, while meeting the needs of our community.”

What are your goals for the business?

“Our goals are simple, but if done well, we will make a big impact:

Provide quality products that help businesses grow.

Be Lansing’s go-to center for all printing and marketing needs.”





Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“We are really excited about the future of Minuteman Press in Lansing as we honor the foundation that Cary and Lyle Ritter have built in the community for over 13 years. The culture of Minuteman Press is rooted in family and mutual support for each other. I know that MPIHQ is invested in our success, and they care about us as people, not just as numbers. My brothers and I are looking forward to connecting and continuing to grow in Lansing.”

