DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, announced a new exclusive partnership with Tier2Technologies, software that improves the quality of life for modern IT professionals. Through the partnership with Tier2Technologies, Pax8 partners in North America can now offer Helpdesk Buttons and Tier2Tickets.



“Tier2Technologies enables partners to automate their clients’ ticketing data collection, ensuring a smooth, seamless process,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “Processing end-user issues without collecting relevant troubleshooting data can be costly and time-consuming. Using Tier2Technologies’ software, enough data is captured in real-time—enabling you to avoid missing any important diagnostic information and automate the process saving you and your client time and money. Modern partners want to help their end-clients be as efficient as possible, and Tier2Technologies is aiding in the process.”

With Pax8, partners have access to the ultimate branded ticketing tool to help automate their processes for technical support. Helpdesk Buttons, powered by Tier2Tickets, offers a streamlined and automated way to submit a ticket. By simply clicking a button, the software captures real-time system data, a time-lapse video of the user’s last 20 actions, and automatically sends all of the information in a self-diagnosing report to the Pax8 partner’s technicians. With each ticket submitted through the Helpdesk Button, agents get a complete snapshot of the device and enough data to resolve any issue before needing to follow-up with the client.

“With more than 20 years of technical support experience, we understand how difficult it can be to get the correct technical information to remedy the issue,” Alex Permenter, CEO at Tier2Technologies. “The delay in information creates lag time in correcting the issue and ends up costing more money. That is why we created our automated-ticketing software, Tier2Tickets, and the Helpdesk Button. We are excited to partner exclusively with Pax8 to offer our unique solution to their partners.”

The benefits of adding Helpdesk Buttons and Tier2Tickets to your technology stack include:

Automates end-users with no training required

Triggered via hotkey or branded Helpdesk Button

End-to-end encryption on all data

A real-time snapshot of the device and data collection

Ticket submission even when a device is offline

Integrates with most major ticketing systems

Powerful Automation Engine to triage tickets and create dynamic tasks for end-users

User Trust-factor authentication: no user passwords required

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Tier2Technologies

Founded in 2018, Tier2Technologies is a team of technical fixers who create software and hardware that improve the quality of life for modern, customer-oriented IT Support Professionals. The ownership team has combined backgrounds in information technology, computer sciences, engineering, mathematics, user experience, community building, and design. The company looks at problems and creates the solutions that make the IT service provider the hero. No more starting a tech at the baseline. Tier2Technologies gives IT service providers a head start. Learn more at https://www.tier2.tech.

