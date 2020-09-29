RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreView, a SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for Microsoft 365, and other SaaS applications, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CoreView’s public sector distributor and make CoreView’s advanced SaaS management, security and adoption solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.



“CoreView’s comprehensive and customizable SaaS management platform provides our government customers with everything they need to properly manage their Office 365 accounts, while producing customized reports to illuminate the data that is important and valuable to their specific infrastructure,” said Jenna Hafey, Director of the CoreView Team at Carahsoft. “We are thrilled to integrate CoreView’s SaaS management platform into Carahsoft’s robust solutions portfolio to help our government customers and resellers address security risks, minimize operating costs and improve productivity.”

CoreView’s SMP is comprised of solutions that protect, manage, and optimize Microsoft 365 (M365) environments.

Protect – CoreView equips customers with an additional layer of protection for M365 environments to guard against internal mistakes and external threats, augment what Microsoft offers natively, and reduce the attack surface.

Manage – The platform empowers IT teams to analyze, automate and customize by extending and unifying M365 native management, revolutionizing the administrator experience with immediate information about tenants and users, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Optimize – CoreView optimizes M365 and SaaS investments by measuring license usage and driving adoption while also providing robust reporting on the M365 environment.



“As organizations’ workload and application adoption increases, complexities with license management, security and workflows arise. CoreView’s advanced monitoring and integrated reporting techniques provide agencies complete visibility and management of Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications,” said Michael A. Morrison, chief executive officer of CoreView. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft to fulfill our joint mission of helping government customers and system integrators optimize their investment, security, reporting and change management through the use of CoreView’s dynamic solutions portfolio.”

CoreView is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NCPA contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the CoreView team at Carahsoft at (844) 673-8468 or CoreView@carahsoft.com.

CoreView and Carahsoft will explore “How Government Organizations Protect, Manage and Optimize their Microsoft 365 Environment” in a live webinar on October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT. Register at: https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/182860-pr.

About CoreView

CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS management platform (SMP) to help organizations protect, manage, and optimize Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications. CoreView’s solution prevents data breaches, identifies excess costs, and promotes employee productivity through actionable visibility with granular management capabilities in a single-pane interface. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver CoreView, Microsoft, ServiceNow, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

