﻿ The Management Board of AS Baltika has appointed Triinu Tarkin as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer starting from 1st October 2020.

Triinu Tarkin has worked for AS Baltika from December 2011 on various positions in Finance department and is currently returning from maternity leave. Triinu Tarkin has Bachelor’s degree from Estonian Business School and Master’s degree from Tallinn University of Technology. She worked for audit and consulting company PwC in Estonia and Australia in years 2005-2011.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com



