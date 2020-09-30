Seattle, WA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, ThriftBooks, the world’s largest online independent seller of used books, has been recognized as part of Newsweek’s annual list of Best Online Shops 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Statista, Inc. The awards list was announced on September 2nd, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Newsweek website.

“Recognizing ThriftBooks as a leader in online retail is an honor, and we share that honor with the customers who shop at ThriftBooks every day and make our success possible,” said Barbara Hagen, VP of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks.

“Our brand promise is founded on putting high quality, affordable used and new books into the hands of all readers,” said Hagen. “We support our customers with a best-in-class customer service team and delight our readers with free books earned through our ReadingRewards program. But most importantly, we build trust with our customers, as evidenced by our 5-star rating and over 600,000 reviews on Trustpilot. As an independent bookseller, we appreciate Newsweek and Statista recognizing the commitment we make to book-lovers everywhere.”

The online shops listed in Best Online Shops 2021 were selected based on extensive research efforts that began with a thorough screening process. Newsweek and Statista performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of over 8,000 American online shoppers.

Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops in the following categories: Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. Out of the thousands of online shops that were evaluated, only 1,000 across eight industries and 39 different categories were awarded, and ThriftBooks is ecstatic to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s awardees this year!

ThriftBooks is the world’s largest online, independent seller of used books, having sold more than 165 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks utilizes proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides high quality customer service, as reflected by its 5-star Trustpilot score with over 600,000 reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s loyalty program, Reading Rewards.

