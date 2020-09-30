PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2020

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) (“Saniona”) has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 2. As of September 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,372,831.





For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Mobile + 1 (858) 229 1738. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4 p.m. CET on September 30, 2020.



About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

