Evli Fund Management Company Ltd, has signed a co-operation agreement with Absolute Return Consulting (ARC) for the offering of Evli funds to institutional investors in Austria. ARC is a licensed Financial Service Company acting as a link between Austrian fund selectors and international asset managers, in the role of a so-called enhanced Third-Party Marketer.

Evli’s service offering to Austrian investor will include Evli's corporate bond funds, which are managed by a fixed-income team with a successful history of more than 20 years in the European fixed income market and long, local expertise in the Nordic corporate bond market. In addition to the fixed income solutions, Evli is also offering Austrian institutional investors its decade long competence in equities, especially Nordic equities.

“We are delighted to be officially represented by ARC on the demanding Austrian market. As a long-standing boutique asset manager, we want to offer Austrian investors new, successful solutions that add value and genuine diversification to their portfolios, without compromising on responsibility. Austrian investors demand that responsibility is taken into account in their investments, and we at Evli have put a heavy emphasis on ESG* factors over the last decade. This applies to all investment activities as well as our innovation in responsible investment products,” says Kim Pessala, Evli's Head of Institutional Clients.

Responsibility is integrated into the portfolio management investment process in all Evli’s funds. Evli signed the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) already in 2010 and has since then actively invested in the development of responsible investment. In 2019, Evli published its climate principles and raised responsibility to one of its strategic focus areas.

“We are delighted with our new partnership with Evli. It’s great to be able to offer Austrian investors interested in responsibility both Evli’s unique corporate bond expertise as well as deep knowledge of the Nordic equity markets, all wrapped in strong ESG capabilities. This adds value while also diversifying the portfolios of our Austrian professional investors,” Florian Gröschl, managing partner at Absolute Return Consulting states.







Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





*ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance, and it means factors related environmental, social and governance issues.

