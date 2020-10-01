MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced that participating providers of its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy treatment for depression are offering complimentary consultations during National Depression Awareness Month. During October, more than 300 practices across the country will be participating in the program, which is designed to educate depression sufferers and their loved ones about NeuroStar as an available, non-drug and non-invasive depression treatment alternative.

Depression currently impacts more than 16.1 million adults in the U.S.,1,2,3 but many do not seek treatment or are not helped by antidepressant medications. Antidepressant medications are often the first treatment patients turn to, but the reality is they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. There are currently 5.5 million adults with depression in the U.S. who do not see relief from antidepressant medications.1,2,3 These startling statistics, coupled with the unfortunate reality that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has tripled the depression rate among adults in the U.S.,4 make the need for open dialogue and education about depression treatments more important than ever before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies mental health treatment as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Clinical TMS Society recognizes TMS as an essential treatment for patients during this time as well.5 NeuroStar, the market leader in TMS, appreciates the critical role providers play in prioritizing and maintaining mental health.

NeuroStar is a non-invasive treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.6,7 Neuronetics has more than 1,000 NeuroStar devices installed in doctors’ offices and hospitals in the U.S., and many of these NeuroStar practices remain open and are offering services during the pandemic, including free TMS consultations in October and beyond, to make sure mental health needs are met and potentially life-saving conversations continue.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen the depression rate rise along with patients in need. The pandemic has brought mental health conversations to the forefront, and it is imperative that we continue to educate patients about alternative treatment options for depression,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Reaching out to providers offering free consultations is a critical first step patients can take. Our dedicated providers offer not only information, but hope during each and every consultation as they educate patients and their loved ones about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy that may offer remission from depression.”

During these consultations, patients have the opportunity to learn more about NeuroStar from a healthcare professional and collaborate with the provider to determine if NeuroStar Advanced Therapy could be an appropriate next step for the treatment of their depression. In addition to free consults, many providers also offer free depression screenings. Visit NeuroStar’s Find a Doctor page and call a local provider to learn more about available services.

As part of its National Depression Awareness Month efforts, Neuronetics is also hosting a webinar on October 7 in collaboration with Mental Health America about mental health screening trends in the time of COVID-19. October 8 is National Depression Screening Day. Registration information is available here.

To join the conversation during National Depression Awareness Month and to help destigmatize depression, follow NeuroStar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and access additional resources at www.NeuroStar.com/DepressionAwareness. For more information about NeuroStar, visit www.NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. (or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device called the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and the #1 choice of TMS doctors for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Widely available across the United States, NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare.

In the U.S., NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05).8 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

